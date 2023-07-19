CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Down 3.1%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.59. 28,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 103,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $117.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CI&T by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 112,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 108,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.