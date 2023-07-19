CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.40. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

