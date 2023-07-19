Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $11.84 during trading on Wednesday. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

