Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $11.84 during trading on Wednesday. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.
About Chubu Electric Power
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubu Electric Power
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.