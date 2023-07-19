Choice Properties REIT (CHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$324.66 million during the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

