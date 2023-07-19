Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CMG traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $2,150.46. 25,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,071.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,799.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,291.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,133.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

