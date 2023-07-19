Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Charlie’s Stock Performance

Shares of CHUC stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,635. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Charlie’s has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $21.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 4.52.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Charlie’s had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 166.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.