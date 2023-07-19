Centric Wealth Management Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. 476,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.