Centric Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.09. The stock had a trading volume of 591,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,307. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.