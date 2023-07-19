Centric Wealth Management Has $625,000 Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

IYY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

