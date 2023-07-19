Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
CLTFF remained flat at $1.85 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Celtic has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.94.
Celtic Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Celtic
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.