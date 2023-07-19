Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Celtic Stock Performance

CLTFF remained flat at $1.85 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Celtic has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Get Celtic alerts:

Celtic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.