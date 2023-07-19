CEEK VR Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $40.78 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021364 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,934.91 or 1.00069774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05095155 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,606,715.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.