Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,108,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,016,662. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $14,102,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

