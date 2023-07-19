Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 833,917 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 303,688 shares.The stock last traded at $21.14 and had previously closed at $21.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $804.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 194.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

