Capasso Planning Partners LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $10,199,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.30. 32,480,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,053,234. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $190.51 billion, a PE ratio of 512.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

