Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,503. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

