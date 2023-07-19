Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.9 days.

Canfor Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canfor to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

