CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVVUF remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,120. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

