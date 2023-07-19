Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BRNY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. 8,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,657. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0557 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF ( NASDAQ:BRNY Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

