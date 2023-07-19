Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $224,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 59,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.7% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $61.36. 4,042,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,497,655. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

