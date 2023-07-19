Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 276.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Fastenal by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,489. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

