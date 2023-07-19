Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Broadcom worth $766,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $230,000. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.8% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $905,000. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $891.82. 470,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $803.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.80. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $368.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

