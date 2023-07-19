BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Down 3.4%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 6,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.53.

About BluMetric Environmental

(Get Free Report)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.