Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 521,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,275 shares of company stock worth $1,377,474 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Blackbaud by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,154. Blackbaud has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $261.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

