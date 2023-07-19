Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,068. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.