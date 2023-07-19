Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Bionomics in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

