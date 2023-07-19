Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Bionomics in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bionomics Stock Down 7.4 %
Bionomics Company Profile
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bionomics
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.