Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,223. The company has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.16. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Big Lots by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

