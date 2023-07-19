Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.58. 1,579,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,912,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BYND. Mizuho reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

