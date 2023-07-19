Beldex Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $231.23 million and $3.34 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.12 or 0.06352197 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,112,614 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,512,620 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

