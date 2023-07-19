Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Trading Down 5.5%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.69 and last traded at $58.70. Approximately 89,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 137,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

