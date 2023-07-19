BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $20.28.

Insider Activity at BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $58,566.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 606,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,561.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $58,566.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 606,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,231.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 570,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,012.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,642 shares of company stock valued at $314,912. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.