Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on July 25th

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of BMA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,678. Banco Macro has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco Macro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

