Badger Meter (BMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Badger Meter will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Badger Meter last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Badger Meter's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.5 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $156.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.64.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.80.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

