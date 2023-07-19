B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 17,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,977. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Free Report ) by 10,487.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.