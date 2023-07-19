B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 17,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,977. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
