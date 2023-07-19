Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stake Trimmed by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after acquiring an additional 134,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 898,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. 62,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,743. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

