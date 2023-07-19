Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

