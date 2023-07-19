ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $757.03

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $757.03, but opened at $739.20. ASML shares last traded at $738.96, with a volume of 383,670 shares changing hands.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

The firm has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $712.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.70.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

