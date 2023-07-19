AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Shares Down 9.4%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

AsiaBaseMetals Trading Down 9.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$7.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.80.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

