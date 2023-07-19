Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

