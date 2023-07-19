Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1,389.01 Billion Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,012,000,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $142.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

