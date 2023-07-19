Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $210.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $198.23 and last traded at $195.59, with a volume of 46695394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.73.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

