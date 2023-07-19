Analyzing Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) & Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vienna Insurance Group and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vienna Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Sampo Oyj N/A 13.14% 2.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vienna Insurance Group and Sampo Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vienna Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 9.60 Sampo Oyj $8.66 billion 2.54 $1.50 billion $1.23 17.47

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sampo Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Vienna Insurance Group. Vienna Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vienna Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Vienna Insurance Group pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sampo Oyj pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vienna Insurance Group and Sampo Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vienna Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sampo Oyj 1 2 1 0 2.00

Sampo Oyj has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.69%. Given Sampo Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sampo Oyj is more favorable than Vienna Insurance Group.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Vienna Insurance Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products. It also offers reinsurance products and services. The company sells its products through sales employees, banks, brokers, and agents. Vienna Insurance Group AG was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Vienna Insurance Group AG operates as a subsidiary of Wiener Städtische Wechselseitige Versicherungsverein – Vermögensverwaltung – Vienna Insurance Group.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance. It also provides life, individual and group pension, home and content, illness, animal, electronics, change of ownership, workers' compensation, rewards, marine, aviation, and transport insurance, as well as wealth management and asset management services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

