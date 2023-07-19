Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
NYSE AAMC opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $103.50.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Altisource Asset Management
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Altisource Asset Management
AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.
