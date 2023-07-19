Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE AAMC opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Altisource Asset Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Altisource Asset Management news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

