Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.12

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $898.31 million and $64.80 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00046706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

