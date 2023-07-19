Alera Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,901,408,000,000. Finally, TNF LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. TNF LLC now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 413,363 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

