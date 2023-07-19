Alera Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.33. 596,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,533. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

