Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.57. 9,924,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,657,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

