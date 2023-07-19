Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 92,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,308,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.53. The stock had a trading volume of 356,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,072. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.66 and its 200 day moving average is $278.52.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

