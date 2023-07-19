Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading Down 0.9%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €30.14 ($33.87) and last traded at €30.75 ($34.55). 296,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.04 ($34.88).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.27 and its 200-day moving average is €28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

