AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Up 11.2% in June

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AEye Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of LIDRW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,902. AEye has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

