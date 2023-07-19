AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.18 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,153,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $115,461,000 after buying an additional 183,930 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 191,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 274,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.